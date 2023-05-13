Four County Career Center students have built their 83rd home as part of their career learning experience. The home, shown here, is at 01506 County Road 15, Wauseon and will host an open house on May 21 from 1-3 p.m.
ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center invites the public to attend its 53rd annual Building Trades Open House from 1-3 p.m. on May 21 to display the latest home built by students.
Curtis Miller, carpentry instructor and the senior carpentry classes undertook the general construction of the home, including exterior finish, interior and drywall finish, for Marvin and Kathy Zumfelde. It is located on a wooded lot with a pond at 1506 County Road 15, Wauseon.
The junior carpentry class, under the direction of instructor Matt Dye constructed a two-story outbuilding with a two-car garage and covered in vinyl siding. Scott Williams, senior electrical instructor and his class handled the low voltage, data communications, service and finish electrical wiring for the home. Installation of the water supply, drainage and inside plumbing were provided by the senior mechanical systems and piping class with instructor Steve Steingass.
About 90 students helped build the Zumfelde home. It is a single-story ranch with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a great room, kitchen, dining room, loft and a full basement along with a two-car garage. The outside of the home is covered in vinyl siding.
Students at the career center build one house each school year. The home building project is part of the high school curriculum in the construction trades programs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.