Four County Career Center students have built their 83rd home as part of their career learning experience. The home, shown here, is at 01506 County Road 15, Wauseon and will host an open house on May 21 from 1-3 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center invites the public to attend its 53rd annual Building Trades Open House from 1-3 p.m. on May 21 to display the latest home built by students.


