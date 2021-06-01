ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center’s Construction Trade programs are pleased to announce the construction of the 84th new home for a local homeowner.
During this past year, 100 high school students assisted with the construction of the home as part of their career training. Due to Covid-19, the Career Center was not able to host an open house, but a short video of the construction process can be viewed at the Four County Career Center website at www.fourcounty.net/BuildingTradesCapentry.aspx.
Curtis Miller and Matt Dye, carpentry instructors, and the junior and senior carpentry classes did the general construction of the home including exterior finish, interior and drywall finish, for Chris and Amy Baden in Ridgeville Corners.
The Baden home is a single story ranch with six bedrooms, three full bathrooms, great room, kitchen, large back patio and a full basement along with a two car garage. The outside of the home is covered in vinyl siding and stone.
Scott Williams, electrical instructor, and his senior class did the low voltage, data communications, service and finish electrical wiring.
Installation of the water supply, and drainage was completed by the junior and senior Mechanical Systems & Piping class with instructor Steve Steingass. Cleaning and prep work was done by the junior Interior Design students with instructor Lisa Hall.
