student council

Four County Career Center selected the 2021-22 student council members. Pictured from left, front row: Morgan Bassett, Hicksville; Addie Mattern, Montpelier; Kayda Bostelman, Ayersville; Paige Morgan-Smith, Archbold; Olivia Grabarczyk, Liberty Center; and from left, back row: Jasmine Corbett, Napoleon; Arianna Smith, LibertyCenter; Kaci Alspaugh, Bryan; Elixah Bustamante, Delta; Jaedyn Caldwell, Montpelier; Miranda Bachman, Napoleon.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

