Four County reopening

To prepare them for the start of school, students attending Four County Career Center picked up their packets containing their schedules and other important information for the year. Opening day for Four County Career Center juniors and new students is Aug. 19, and Aug. 20 for returning seniors. Shown receiving his packet from director of career & technical education, Rick Bachman (left), is Fairview High School student Gavin Sines, enrolled in the electrical program.
