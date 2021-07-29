• Region
Four County:
Students registered for Four County this Fall can pick up their schedules and information at Four County Career Center on August 5 and 10.
Students may school fees, pick up technology device and pickup or order uniforms at this time.
Hours each day are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Staff will be at an information table to distribute packets and answer questions.
Fall classes begin Aug. 18 for juniors and new students and Aug. 19 for returning students. Classes start at 8:45 a.m. at the Career Center.
Call 1-800-589-3334, ext. 2701 for more info.
