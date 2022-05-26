Four County Career Center students receiving outstanding senior awards from Defiance County include, front row from left: Lorelle Hetrick (Fairview), interior design; Jade Busch (Defiance), chemistry; Rylee Wiemken (Tinora), personal wellness and human growth; Stephanie Moore (Fairview), accounting and business management; Kristen DeWitt (Defiance), work transitions; Rheya Drown (Defiance), government; Brendan Degryse (Fairview), computer programming and game design. Back row, from left: Troy Stockman (Tinora), government; Rhees Andrew (Defiance), Spanish; Garrett Diaz (Tinora), intro to physics; Samantha Cline (Fairview), English; Frank Rocha (Defiance), industrial services; Grant Nelson (Hicksville), diesel mechanics; Elliot Nolan (Defiance), building trades/carpentry; and Levi Sudholtz (Fairview), auto collision repair. Absent from the photo are Lena Goble (Fairview), floral design; and Morgan Bassett (Hicksville), cosmetology.
ARCHBOLD — Certificates for 412 students were awarded along with other student achievements and career passports marking the end of their career and technical training during Four County Career Center’s 53rd Recognition Day Ceremony recently.
Over 1,800 parents and guests in attendance for the ceremony where Career and Technical Education Director Rick Bachman was the presiding chairman of the ceremonies.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Travis Rosendaul (Bryan), law enforcement and security tactics, to start off the ceremony. He was accompanied by seniors enlisted in the armed services or a military academy. Superintendent Tim Meister then introduced the board of education members and congratulated the seniors on their accomplishments; the board’s president, Cindra Keeler also offered words of congratulations.
Derek Cobb (Evergreen), mechanical systems and piping; Jasmine Corbitt (Napoleon), veterinarian assistant; and Mason Stickley (Pettisville, computer networking and cybersecurity, announced student achievement activities.
Guest speakers for the recognition day ceremony were senior students, Miranda Bachman (Napoleon) early childhood education; Landon Smith (Edgerton) accounting and business management; and Jaedyn Caldwell (Montpelier) early childhood education.
Fifty-six students were named outstanding seniors for exemplary performance in their career and technical and academic programs and presented with plaques by their department supervisors. Awards and scholarship monies of over $1,472,000 to be used to further students’ education at trade schools, colleges and universities as well as entering the world of work, were recognized during the ceremony.
