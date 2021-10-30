Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool/Childcare went trick-or-treating for Halloween today gathering candy and goodies. Shown here the Trick-or-Treaters are, from left: Aubree Ferry (Napoleon); Brenex Baden (Ridgeville Corners); Reggie Bostater (Delta); Jaxson Woods (Archbold); Bud Schroeder (Defiance); Kianna Bowers (Wauseon); Wren Fisher (Napoleon); Owen Nofziger (Wauseon); Charlie Rentschler (Liberty Center); Clayton Bogert (Wauseon); Benjamin Nordan (Napoleon); and Hazley Reed (Napoleon).
