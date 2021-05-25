ARCHBOLD—At its May meeting, the Four County Career Center Board of Education renewed contracts, approved retirements and planned for the next school year.
On Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., the board met after meetings of the Finance, Building and Grounds and Records Commission committees.
As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:
• Then and Now Certifications.
• changes to the Health Careers 2021-22 cost sheets.
• updates to the five-year financial forecast and assumptions for fiscal years ending June 30, 2021-25.
• ratification of Liberty Mutual for the required insurance for the Rooftop HVAC Project.
• Center’s Child Nutrition Program Procurement Plan.
• Master Advisory Agreement, Supplemental Advisory Agreement and associated engagement letters with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, LLC.
As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted retirements for Don Hammersmith and Nancy Gray — both effective from June 30, 2021. Brittany Beck’s resignation was also accepted, effective June 30, 2021.
Superintendent Tim Meister also recommended one year contracts for Brittany Sanders, VOSE, and Intervention Specialist Brooke Martin. Each of these contracts effective Aug. 16, 2021. A third contract for one year was approved for English instructor Amy Haver, as a retire/rehire.
Co-Club advisors for the 2021-22 school year were accepted: Mary Jo Beilharz, Business Professionals of America (BPA); Taryn Thomas, National Vo-Technical Honor Society (NVTHS); Matt Zwyer, National Vo-Technical Honor Society (NVTHS); Kelli Alspaugh, FCCLA; Stephanie Pippin, FFA; Eric Hite, FFA; Robin Hill, HOSA; Kyle Bostater, Student Council; Dave DeLano, Student Council; Kyle Bostater as District Mentor Coordinator.
Other actions taken on Meister’s report were:
• approval of Tim Ricketts to participate in Summer Work Experience.
• LPDC Members for 2021-22: Lauren Helberg, Tim Ricketts, Morgan Weber.
• Morgan Weber and Michelle Rohrs as mentors for 2021-22 school year.
• One extended day in June 2021 to Brooke Majewski, Carrie Nofziger and Kristen Boyer.
• Two extended days for the 2021-22 school year for the following: Brooke Majewski, Carrie Nofziger, Kristen Boyer, Brittany Sanders, Angela Ballard.
• approved Trenton Peluso as Summer Technology Help from May 19, 2021 through August 2021.
• approved summer custodial workers
• approved supplemental contracts for bus maintenance and LPDC Secretary for 2021-22.
• approved bus drivers for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved Adult Education Instructors.
• approved 2021-22 Building Trades Project.
• approved Certificate of Completion for the 2021 Seniors.
• approved CBI and Preschool Handbook for 2021-22 School year.
• approved Cosmetology Internship Application Booklet.
• received a donation from Beluska Graphics, Inc., Perrysburg of multiple cases of air and oil filters from Champion Labs to the Automotive Technologies Program.
• approved the ESC Education Consultant Agreement for 2021-22.
• approved resolution for the issuance and sale of bonds for the purpose of refunding for debt charges savings on outstanding school improvement bonds.
• approved a waiver of notification requirement and CRA Agreement for Blessed Capital, LLC.
• approved a waiver of notification requirement and Enterprise Zone Agreement for Altenloh, Brinck & Co. and KLJ Partnership.
Having no further business, the Board adjourned.
The next scheduled meeting involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.
