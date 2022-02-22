spa days

Shown above, standing, is cosmetology student, Sarah Emahiser of Napoleon, providing salon services to cosmetology student Makyla Moody-Osborne, Defiance.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

The Four County Career Center Cosmetology Salon will be hosting “2022 Spa Days” March 22-24. Patrons are invited to indulge themselves and enjoy the day with complete make-overs along with coffee, tea or orange juice in the morning and a healthy lunch prepared by the chef training/culinary arts management students at the career center.

During their visit, patrons will enjoy a therapy facial, spa pedicure with warm wax treatment, OPI manicure with warm wax treatment and Paul Mitchell wash house experience and style.

Space is limited. Call 419-267-2234 for more information and make a reservation for a day of pampering. Debit/credit card payments only and payment of $90 is due at the time of the reservation. Deadline for reservations is February 19.

