Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

As part of Career and Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center hosted a “Bring Your Parents (and Grandparents) To Lab Day” inviting parents and grandparents to visit students career and technical labs and view their student’s current projects. “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow” was the theme for the month. Shown in the auto collision repair lab are from left, Sarah Mavis, Tinora student Nolan Cooksey and Barb Gregory.

