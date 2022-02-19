vet lab visit
Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

As part of Career and Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center hosted a “Bring Your Parents (and Grandparents) To Lab Day” inviting them to visit career and technical labs and view current projects. “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow” was the theme for the month. Pictured here in the veterinarian assistant lab are from left, Don Fleischman, Defiance student Elli Fleischman and Willette Fleischman.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments