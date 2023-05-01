ARCHBOLD — A number of Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education's most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently at the career center.
Forty-six students were added to the ranks of the honor society, bringing the total to 80 students for the 2022-23 school year.
To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 GPA or higher during enrollment at Four County Career Center, 95% attendance and an excellent disciplinary record.
The National Technical Honor Society is America’s foremost scholastic honor for excellence in work force education recognizing the scholastic excellence of career center students. The society has more than 1,500 chapters worldwide.
Kaci Alspaugh, a Bryan student in the fire and rescue program, welcomed everyone in attendance to the recognition banquet. The meal for the evening was prepared by the culinary arts management/chef training students under the direction of Chef Peter Herald. Advisors for the Four County NTHS are English instructors, Matthew Zwyer and Taryn Thomas. Career and Technical Education Director, Rick Bachman, assisted in the ceremony.
Members inducted from Defiance county include, front from left: Savanna Tijerina (Defiance), Tara Spencer (Hicksville), Lynae Poling (Hicksville), Alexis Hamilton (Hicksville), Aiden Stolz (Hicksville), Lyndsi Lorenzen (Ayersville); back row, from left: Laura Pahl (Ayersville), Brandon Silcott (Hicksville), Andrew Timbrook (Fairview), Collin Inkrott (Hicksville), Olivia Joyner (Hicksville), Dravin Gibson (Defiance), Connor Westrick (Defiance), Katelyn Leblo (Defiance), Trista Bond (Hicksville), Shalee Miller (Hicksville), Alyssa Costilla (Hicksville), Devon Smith (Hicksville) and Sierra Watson (Fairview) Health Careers. Absent from the photo are Anna Frazer (Tinora), Lindsey Sprow (Fairview), Riley Froelich (Fairview), Wesley Joice (Fairview) and Allie Nelson (Hicksville).
