Honor Society inductees

Many Defiance County students at Four County Career Center were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. They are, front row, from left: Savanna Tijerina (Defiance), Tara Spencer (Hicksville), Lynae Poling (Hicksville), Alexis Hamilton (Hicksville), Aiden Stolz (Hicksville) and Lyndsi Lorenzen (Ayersville). Back row, from left: Laura Pahl (Ayersville), Brandon Silcott (Hicksville), Andrew Timbrook (Fairview), Collin Inkrott (Hicksville), Olivia Joyner (Hicksville), Dravin Gibson (Defiance), Connor Westrick (Defiance), Katelyn Leblo (Defiance), Trista Bond (Hicksville), Shalee Miller (Hicksville), Alyssa Costilla (Hicksville), Devon Smith (Hicksville) and Sierra Watson (Fairview) Health Careers. Absent from the photo are Anna Frazer (Tinora), Lindsey Sprow (Fairview), Riley Froelich (Fairview), Wesley Joice (Fairview) and Allie Nelson (Hicksville).

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

ARCHBOLD — A number of Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education's most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a banquet recently at the career center.


