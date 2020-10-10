ARCHBOLD — Twenty-four Four County Career Center students were inducted into career education’s most prestigious organization, the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), during a ceremony recently held at the career center.
Members inducted include Lawrence Spieth (North Central), Madison Dowalter (Montpelier), Emily Hines (Archbold), Alexis Miller-Gutierrez (Archbold), Hannah Cherry (Napoleon), Daisy Jack (Bryan), Laila Perez Aguilar (Archbold), Sierra Schultheis (Napoleon), Nathan Brubaker (Napoleon), Gabriel Smith (Hicksville), Jay Bennett (Hicksville), Jayce Brubaker (Napoleon), Sarah French (Napoleon), Cheznie Keber (Tinora), Isaac Funes (Bryan), Jacob Washington (Bryan), Austin Tomaszewski (Bryan), Sara Benoit (Delta), Jocelyn Eash (Napoleon), Jasmine Fulton (Napoleon), Taylor Harter (Tinora), Matthew Pace (Delta), Allison Rice (Napoleon), and McKenna Wendorf (Hilltop).
To be considered for membership, students must have a 3.6 grade-point average or higher during enrollment at Four County Career Center, 95% attendance and excellent disciplinary record.
The National Technical Honor Society is America’s foremost scholastic honor for excellence in workforce education recognizing the scholastic excellence of career center students. The society has more than 1,500 chapters worldwide.
