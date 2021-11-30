Four County Career Center’s HOSA — Future Health Professionals Chapter — members include over ninety health careers and exercise science & sports medicine students. These students work on chapter projects, compete in district, state and national leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year. The Leadership Team of the Four County Career Center HOSA Chapter include, front row from left: Ivy Lash, Edon; Sarah Laney, North Central; Sarai Gutierrez, Evergreen; Alexis Hamilton, Hicksville; and back row, from left: Megan Morris, Bryan; Riley Froelich, Fairview; Kaydence Page, North Central; Tori Johns, Archbold; Amy Rodriguez, North Central; and Cassandra Banks, Liberty Center.
