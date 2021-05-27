Outstanding seniors at Four County

Four County Career Center students receiving awards from Defiance county pictured here from left front: Justin Davis (Defiance) Accounting and Business Management; Jade Paz (Defiance) Medical Office Technologies; Mackenzie Biliti (Defiance) Government; Emmalee Lou Spears (Defiance) Social Studies; Daniel Bedard (Defiance) Industrial Services. Back, from left: Cole Sudlow (Hicksville) Visual Art and Design; Ethyn Auer (Defiance) Government; Kirsten Canfield (Fairview) English; Jacob Hahn (Defiance) Welding Fabrication; and Ryan Yeager (Defiance) Automotive Technologies. Not present were: Karlee Reed (Fairview) Auto Collision Repair, and Lena Bassett (Hicksville) Interior Design.

 Photo courtesy of Four County.

ARCHBOLD—Four hundred seniors received recognition at Four County’s annual awards day, held virtually this year. It was the career center’s 52nd such ceremony.

Career and Technical Education Director, Rick Bachman was presiding chairman of the ceremony. Sarah French (Napoleon) health careers senior, welcomed everyone and spoke about her experiences while at the career center.

Superintendent, Tim Meister thanked board of education members for their support and congratulated the seniors on their accomplishments. Senior speakers for the recognition day ceremony were Bailey Dohm (Hicksville) hospitality services and Zacary Sparks (Edon) IT Academy-computer networking and cybersecurity.

Fifty-one students were named outstanding seniors for exemplary performance in their career, technical and academic programs. They were presented with award plaques by their department supervisors. Awards and scholarship monies of over $410,000 to be used to further students’ education at community colleges and universities were also awarded.

