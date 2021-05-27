ARCHBOLD—Four hundred seniors received recognition at Four County’s annual awards day, held virtually this year. It was the career center’s 52nd such ceremony.
Career and Technical Education Director, Rick Bachman was presiding chairman of the ceremony. Sarah French (Napoleon) health careers senior, welcomed everyone and spoke about her experiences while at the career center.
Superintendent, Tim Meister thanked board of education members for their support and congratulated the seniors on their accomplishments. Senior speakers for the recognition day ceremony were Bailey Dohm (Hicksville) hospitality services and Zacary Sparks (Edon) IT Academy-computer networking and cybersecurity.
Fifty-one students were named outstanding seniors for exemplary performance in their career, technical and academic programs. They were presented with award plaques by their department supervisors. Awards and scholarship monies of over $410,000 to be used to further students’ education at community colleges and universities were also awarded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.