ARCHBOLD—Four County Career Center held their annual Retirement Reception and Employee Service Awards honoring staff members for years of service to the school district.
Words of appreciation were given by Superintendent Tim Meister and plaques were presented to staff members with a total of 150 years of experience who retired from the Career Center during the past school year.
Those recognized for years of service included:
Five years — Brian Bugbee, Public Safety Instructor; Erin Custer, Visual Art & Design Instructor; Marsha Heilman, Cafeteria Supervisor; Steve Inkrott, Guidance Counselor; Kristin Keber, Admissions & Guidance Secretary; Cynthia Kinkaid, STNA Program Coordinator; Amy Maassel, Educational Aide; Brooke Majewski, VOSE; Katelyn Metz, Preschool Aide; Amanda Mohler, CBI Instructor; and Chelsea Redfox, English Instructor.
Ten years — Thomas Berteau, Chemistry Instructor; Hannah Glore, English Instructor; Linda Loeffler, Adult Education Secretary; and Mike Nye, Exercise Science & Sports Medicine Instructor.
Fifteen years — Vicki Cameron, Science Instructor; and Peter Herold, Chef Training/Culinary Arts Management Instructor.
Twenty years — Angela Ballard, VOSE; Tracy Dopp, Special Education Administrative Assistant; Tonya Fisher, Fire & Rescue Instructor; and Cindy Krass, Custodian.
Twenty-five years — Rick Bachman, Career & Technical Education Director.
Thirty years — Cheryl Wiesehan, Career/Technical Education Secretary.
Forty-five years — Florence Luzny, Floral Design Instructor.
