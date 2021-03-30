Four County Career Center held its monthly board meeting on Thursday.

Among the monthly business, there were two resignations presented by the superintendent: Amy Haver, English instructor, for the purpose of retirement; and Kristan Nordan for the purpose of accepting a new position as Job Training Coordinator for the 2020-21 school year.

Additionally, approved employement Nurse Aide Clinical instructors; renewed a three-year contract with Cafeteria Supervisor Marsha Heilman; and approved leaves of absence for:

• Jill Westhoven, March 15, 2021-Aug. 15, 2021.

• Regina Gallardo, Feb. 24, 2021-Aug. 15, 2021.

For the 2021-22 school year, approved were:

• textbooks as presented to the board.

• cost sheets, uniform vendors and voluntary participation in additional clubs.

• participation in the OHI Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program through 2022

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments