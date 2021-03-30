Four County Career Center held its monthly board meeting on Thursday.
Among the monthly business, there were two resignations presented by the superintendent: Amy Haver, English instructor, for the purpose of retirement; and Kristan Nordan for the purpose of accepting a new position as Job Training Coordinator for the 2020-21 school year.
Additionally, approved employement Nurse Aide Clinical instructors; renewed a three-year contract with Cafeteria Supervisor Marsha Heilman; and approved leaves of absence for:
• Jill Westhoven, March 15, 2021-Aug. 15, 2021.
• Regina Gallardo, Feb. 24, 2021-Aug. 15, 2021.
For the 2021-22 school year, approved were:
• textbooks as presented to the board.
• cost sheets, uniform vendors and voluntary participation in additional clubs.
• participation in the OHI Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program through 2022
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.