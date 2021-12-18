Four County Career Center students, headed by the Skills USA leadership team, united in a school-wide effort and collected almost 20,000 servings of non-perishable food items for the local food drive. All career & technical programs at the career center participated in the “Fast & Furious” campaign. Shown above with the collected items ready for the Bread from Heaven in Napoleon, FISH Pantry in Archbold, First Lutheran Church in Stryker, and PATH Center in Defiance are Skills USA leadership team members. From left are: Katie Rose, Archbold; Kaci Alspaugh, Bryan; Lynae Poling, Hicksville; Saige Johnson, Wauseon; Izabelle Wyse, Delta; and Kinsley Martin, North Central.
