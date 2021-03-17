Four County holds blood drive
Four County Career Center’s HOSA Future Health Professionals Chapter recently sponsored the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Ridgeville Corners Legion Hall. HOSA Officers assisted in registrations, temperature checks and as donor guides throughout the blood drive. Shown from left, front: Skyler Marks (Patrick Henry), Kenzie Biliti (Defiance); from left, back: Tori Johns (Archbold), Hailee Kanthak (Evergreen), Jaelyn Hall (Bryan), and Makenzie DeSantos (Delta).

