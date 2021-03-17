Four County holds blood drive

Four County Career Center’s HOSA Future Health Professionals Chapter recently sponsored the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Ridgeville Corners Legion Hall. HOSA Officers assisted in registrations, temperature checks and as donor guides throughout the blood drive. Shown from left, front: Skyler Marks (Patrick Henry), Kenzie Biliti (Defiance); from left, back: Tori Johns (Archbold), Hailee Kanthak (Evergreen), Jaelyn Hall (Bryan), and Makenzie DeSantos (Delta).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.