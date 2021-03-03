ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education met Feb. 25 to handle numerous personnel items.
The retirement resignations were accepted for Steve Hootman, auto body instructor; and Terry Eis, building and grounds supervisor. Okayed were a three-year contract for Dean Detmer, supervisor; and Kyle Bostater as RESA coordinator for the remainder of the year. David DeLano will move to the master’s column effective second semester. Hired was Joshua Golden, maintenance.
Okayed was the full pay of regular contracted wages in excess of $511 per day for affected certified employees who utilized leave under Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Approved were Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) consent for Brad Schlachter and Schwarzbek Investments LTD./Iron Horse Brews, as well as CRA 3 and CRA 4 expansions.
In other business, the board:
• updated the veterinary assistant senior cost sheet for 2020-21.
• approved a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor for fiscal year 2022.
• approved custodial and secretarial substitutes, as well as adult education instructors.
• accepted donations from Allied Moulded Products Inc. and YG-1 USA.
• okayed the culinary arts course of study.
• okayed board policies.
