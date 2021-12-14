Four County Career Center FFA chapter members include over 130 Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics, Diesel Mechanics, Floral Design, Landscape & Greenhouse Technologies, Powersports, and Veterinarian Assistant students. Officers of the 2021-22 Four County Career Center FFA Chapter are, seated from left: president, Mason Herman, Edgerton; vice president, Colin Kimpel, Edgerton; secretary, Natalee Rose, Archbold; treasurer, Abigail Johnson, Hicksville; back row from left: reporter, Elizabeth Frost, Hicksville; sentinel, Payton Shepard; and student advisor, Delaney Burghardt, Evergreen.
