ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center honored six graduates from the Career Center who have been successful in their careers and who served as outstanding representatives for the school at the 24th annual Wall of Fame awards program Monday evening.
Nominations for this honor are based on the areas of significant contributions to the individual’s career, the community, education and Four County Career Center.
A picture/plaque of each Wall of Fame and Distinguished Service Award recipient will be placed in the main entrance at Four County Career Center.
This was also the eighth year for the Distinguished Service Award presented to the individual who has displayed ongoing dedication and commitment to the career center and to the communities served by it. This year’s recipient is Tasha Small, DVM, veterinarian and owner of Pondview Veterinary Clinic. Small is also an advisory member at Four County Career Center. She lives in Archbold with her husband, Mark, and their three children.
Six individuals were added to the Wall of Fame along with Small: Michael DeCant, Toby Kennerk, Russell Pierce, Dale Stoner, April Valderas and David Verhoff.
DeCant came to the career center from Liberty Center High School and enrolled in the building trades/carpentry program from which he graduated in 1988. DeCant is currently the owner of DeCant Construction. He lives in Delta with his wife, Karlla and their three children and two grandchildren.
After graduating from the career center in the automotive technologies program, Edgerton High School student Kennerk graduated in 1997. Kennerk is currently the automotive technologies instructor at Four County Career Center.
He lives in Edgerton with his wife, Tiffany and their two sons.
Enrolled at the career center from Fairview High School, Pierce entered the diesel mechanics program and graduated in 1979. He is the owner of Pierce Automotive, Inc. and lives in Hicksville.
He is married to Cindy. The couple have two children and one grandson.
From Hilltop High School, Stoner came to the career center to study small engine repair. He graduated in 1974 and is currently semi-retired and a motorcycle builder.
Stoner resides in Stryker with his wife, Marilyn. They have two children and two grandchildren.
April Valderas enrolled at the career center from Stryker High School and graduated in 1998 in the cosmetology program. April is currently a cosmetologist and owner of AjAV’s Salon and Spa.
She lives in Bryan with her husband, Jesse and they have four children and two grandchildren.
David M. Verhoff attended the career center from Holgate High School, entered the industrial maintenance program and graduated in 1993.
He is currently the engineering and continuous improvement manager at Setex and lives in Celina with his wife, Caroline. They have three children.
