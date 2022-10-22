Wall of Fame 2022

On Monday evening the Four County Career Center held its annual Wall of Fame ceremony to recognize individuals who have made a difference in their communities. Shown following the ceremony holding their plaques are, from left: Tasha Small, DVM; Michael DeCant; Toby Kennerk; Russell Pierce; Dale Stoner; April Valderas and David Verhoff.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center honored six graduates from the Career Center who have been successful in their careers and who served as outstanding representatives for the school at the 24th annual Wall of Fame awards program Monday evening.

