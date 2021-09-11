Four County 9/11

As a tribute to those who lost their lives, and to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of 9-11, Four County Career Center students from the Fire & Rescue and Law Enforcement & Security Tactics classes, along with instructors Tonya Fisher and Kevin Thomas, held a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of “Patriot Day.” Members of the Color Guard included Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students: Izabelle Wyse, (Delta); William Douglass, (Bryan); Summer Bates, (Fairview); and Fire & Rescue students: Saige Johnson, (Wauseon); and Travis Stoffer, (Hicksville). Color Guard Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students lowered the flag to half mast in respect for the day. Following a moment of silence in respect for those who have sacrificed so that we may be safe, "Taps" was played by Ellie Cichocki of Napoleon.

 Photo courtesy of Four County Career Center

