As a tribute to those who lost their lives, and to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of 9-11, Four County Career Center students from the Fire & Rescue and Law Enforcement & Security Tactics classes, along with instructors Tonya Fisher and Kevin Thomas, held a Remembrance Ceremony in honor of “Patriot Day.” Members of the Color Guard included Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students: Izabelle Wyse, (Delta); William Douglass, (Bryan); Summer Bates, (Fairview); and Fire & Rescue students: Saige Johnson, (Wauseon); and Travis Stoffer, (Hicksville). Color Guard Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students lowered the flag to half mast in respect for the day. Following a moment of silence in respect for those who have sacrificed so that we may be safe, "Taps" was played by Ellie Cichocki of Napoleon.
