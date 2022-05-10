ARCHBOLD — The Four County Career Center will hold its 52nd annual building trades open house on May 15 from 1-3 p.m.
The open house is located at 11569 County Road B in Wauseon. During this past year, 90 high school students at the career center have assisted with the construction of the 82nd new home as part of their career training.
Curtis Miller, carpentry instructor, and the senior carpentry classes did the general construction of the home including exterior finish, interior and drywall finish for Kyle Lovins.
The home is a single-story ranch with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath, great room, kitchen, dining room and a full basement along with a two-car garage. The outside of the home is covered in vinyl siding.
The junior carpentry class, under the direction of instructor Matt Dye, assisted with the rough construction. Scott Williams, senior electrical instructor, and his class did the low voltage, data communications, service and finish electrical wiring. Installation of the water supply, and drainage was handled by the senior mechanical systems and piping class with instructor, Steve Steingass.
Students at the career center build one house each school year. The home building project is part of the high school curriculum in the construction trades programs.
