BPA officers

Officers of the over 75-member Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter include, from left: president, Brendan Degryse, Fairview; VP — Mason Stickley, Pettisville; secretary, Ryan Brown, Ayersville; treasurer, Mona Bejarano, Patrick Henry; AM public relations, Jacob Evans, Hicksville; and PM public relations, William Decator, Bryan. BPA Officers sponsor various activities and attend leadership workshops throughout the year. The BPA Chapter also assists in the Northwest Ohio Special Olympics.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

