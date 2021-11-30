Officers of the over 75-member Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter include, from left: president, Brendan Degryse, Fairview; VP — Mason Stickley, Pettisville; secretary, Ryan Brown, Ayersville; treasurer, Mona Bejarano, Patrick Henry; AM public relations, Jacob Evans, Hicksville; and PM public relations, William Decator, Bryan. BPA Officers sponsor various activities and attend leadership workshops throughout the year. The BPA Chapter also assists in the Northwest Ohio Special Olympics.
