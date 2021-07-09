ARCHBOLD — At its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, June 29., the Four County Career Center Board of Education prepared contracts and accepted resignations for the upcoming school year.
According to the report from the board, as part of the superintendent’s report, the board accepted resignations from Mary Jane Kline and Elaine Perdue for the purposes of their retirements. Two other contracts were accepted from individuals who were assuming new positions at Four County.
Brandon Hancock will be the assistant building and grounds supervisor, and a new intervention specialist position will be filled by Amy Maassel.
New employment contracts were approved with Brian Snyder as financial aid and program assistant, as well as Hancock and Maassel.
A one-year contract for Ag instructor at the Ayersville Satellite was accepted for Madisen Morlock. As well, the list of adult education staff and instructors for the 2021-22 school year was approved by the board. Column moves for Erin Custer and Taryn Thomas were also approved. Their moves begin with the new school year.
The board also:
• presented 'Then and Now' certifications as presented.
• as part of the treasurer's report, approve write off of unreconciled checks and uncollected outstanding obligations.
• passed temporary appropriations and a resolution for fiscal year 2022.
• corrected co-club advisors supplemental for Matt Zwyer and Taryn Thomas.
• appointed Tim Meister, superintendent, as the designee in place of the treasurer, to sign the treasurer’s contracts, salary notices, and other employment documentation as required.
• approved the board policies as presented.
• approved for the treasurer to be covered under an employee dishonesty and faithful performance of duty policy in lieu of an individual surety bond.
• accepted the lowest bids for vendors to supply products and services for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved and signed the NBEC Technical Services Agreement for 2021-22.
• approved the lease agreement between N.W.O.G.A. and Four County Career Center.
• accepted a shared service agreement with Wauseon Schools for shared speech services.
• received donation from the Drug Free Club of Four County Career Center.
• approved an enterprise zone agreement for Envirokure as presented.
• approved an enterprise zone agreement for Keller Development as presented.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the board room at the Four County Career Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.