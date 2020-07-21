ARCHBOLD — The Four County Career Center Board of Education met June 29, dealing with personnel matters prior to the start of the school year.
The board okayed the retirement of Sheila Sauber, custodian, effective June 30; as well as a one-year contract for Matt Scarberry, SMART lab instructor. Also approved were a one-year contract to Melissa Nafziger, test/intervention instructor; a supplemental contract to Denton Blue for bus maintenance for 2020-21; and moving Chelsea Redfox to the 150 hours column on the certified salary schedule effective with the 2020-21 school year.
In other business, the board:
• okayed advances and transfers of funds from the general fund.
• approved the cost sheet for health careers students.
• approved cyber liability insurance for 2020-21 and temporary appropriations and resolution for fiscal year 2021.
• named Tim Meister, superintendent, as the designee in place of the treasurer, to sign the treasurer’s contracts, salary notices, and other employment documentation as required.
• okayed the NBEC technical service agreement.
• approved vendors to supply products and services for 2020-21.
• okayed LPDC members for the 2020-21 school year.
