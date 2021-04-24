ARCHBOLD — The April Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held Thursday evening.
At the start of the regular meeting, a public hearing was held on the reemployment of retiree Amy Haver.
As part of the Treasurer’s report, the board approved the contract with Julian and Grube Inc. for GAAP conversion services for the fiscal years including 2021-23.
As part of the superintendent’s report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:
• retirements and resignations of Kim Arnos, effective May 31; Angie Fahy, effective June 3; Matt Bogert as assistant supervisor of buildings and grounds for the purpose of accepting the position of supervisor of buildings and grounds
• administrative one-year contracts for the following staff: Jennifer Maassel and Jena Schoonover
• a one-year contract to Eric Eisel, automotive collision instructor, effective Aug. 16
• a second one-year contract for the following certified staff: Aarika Alabata, Karlee Badenhop, Joyce Golz and Matthew Scarberry
• a two-year contract for the following certified staff: David Delano; Josh Montgomery and Taryn Thomas
• a three -year contract for the following certified staff: Kyle Bostater;, Thomas Berteau, Denton Blue, Kristen Boyer, Brandon Brywczynski, Curtis Miller, Mike Nye, Gary Powell, Steve Steingass, Nola White and Chris Zacharias
• a continuing contract for Lori Meienburg.
• a one-year contract for the following classified staff: Janet Knierim, Cheryl Fedderke, Joshua Golden and Marianne Lemons
• a second one-year contract for the following classified staff: Brandy Breen, Melissa Nafziger and Tobi Ziegler;
• a three-year contract for the following classified staff: Brandon Hancock, Kristin Keber, Katelyn Metz and Sarah Nagel
• certified and classified substitutes for the 2020-21 school year
• summer work experience instructors.
• 2021 summer school instructors and substitutes.
• Theresa Eitzman three personal days for the 2020-21 school year with no pay for unused days.
• 2021 summer camp instructors.
• public safety instructors.
• authorization of the director of career-technical education to excuse seniors up to three days in conjunction with associate school calendars.
• the off-site work/class project for the junior building trades program.
The next scheduled meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. May 20 in the board room at Four County Career Center.
Prior to the regular meeting, the following meetings will take place: buildings and grounds committee at 5:45 p.m.; records commission at 5:50 p.m., and finance committee at 6 p.m.
