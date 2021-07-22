Four County Career Center Board of Education met for its July meeting on July 15, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.
As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved modifications to appropriations, and presented Then and Now certifications. The board approved of advancement of monies from the General Fund and revised amounts for advances over the fiscal year end.
Additionally, as per the treasurer’s report, the 2021-22 insurance coverage was ratified.
Superintendent Tim Meister reported that May Jane Kline’s retirement was moved from June 30, 2021 to May 31, 2021.
During Meister’s report, the board:
• extended days for Madisen Morlock, Ag Satellite Instructor at Ayersville.
• approved payment for additional grading time during Summer School for Kim Kinsman and Matt Zwyer.
• accepted Adult Education employees as presented.
• approved the agreement with Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital to provide Behavioral Health Services as part of the Wellness Grant.
• approved the agreement to share the costs of Behavioral Health Services with Archbold Area Schools.
• accepted the 2021-22 Service Agreement with Ayersville Local School District for Bus Transportation to the Suspension Center.
• approved the use of Blizzard Bags/Online Lessons for the 2021-22 School Year.
• approved the 2021-22 Student Handbook.
• approved the cafeteria prices for the 2021-22 School Year.
• approved OSBA Delegate, Brian Baker and alternate, Marci Bruns.
The next scheduled meeting involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be the Records Commission Meeting at 6:15 p.m. followed by the regular August Board of Education Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.
