ARCHBOLD — The Four County Career Center Board of Education was held Aug. 20 to handle personnel matters.
Okayed was Jim Buchholz as district mentor coordinator, and Brandy Breen as a part-time assistant cook.
The board nominated Brian Baker as a delegate and Cindra Keeler as an alternate to the virtual business meeting at the 2020 OSBA Capital Conference in November.
In other business, the board:
• approved adult education instructors, lab instructors, mentors, club advisors, Ag Ed 5th Quarter Grant program instructors and instructors for independent study.
• okayed the board policy on the use of face coverings.
• approved the remote learning plan for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the substitute lists.
• okayed was Matthew Scarberry’s attendance at the Summer Workshop for Route B Instructors.
• accepted a monetary donation of $1,000 from the Henry County Fire Training Commission to go toward Henry County Emergency Response Plan Booklets, as well as a donation of $750 from the Kiwanis Club of Bryan.
• okayed a school donation agreement with Hillandale Farms Ohio LLC.
