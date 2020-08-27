ARCHBOLD — The Four County Career Center Board of Education was held Aug. 20 to handle personnel matters.

Okayed was Jim Buchholz as district mentor coordinator, and Brandy Breen as a part-time assistant cook.

The board nominated Brian Baker as a delegate and Cindra Keeler as an alternate to the virtual business meeting at the 2020 OSBA Capital Conference in November.

In other business, the board:

• approved adult education instructors, lab instructors, mentors, club advisors, Ag Ed 5th Quarter Grant program instructors and instructors for independent study.

• okayed the board policy on the use of face coverings.

• approved the remote learning plan for the 2020-21 school year.

• approved the substitute lists.

• okayed was Matthew Scarberry’s attendance at the Summer Workshop for Route B Instructors.

• accepted a monetary donation of $1,000 from the Henry County Fire Training Commission to go toward Henry County Emergency Response Plan Booklets, as well as a donation of $750 from the Kiwanis Club of Bryan.

• okayed a school donation agreement with Hillandale Farms Ohio LLC.

