ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education met recently via video conferencing.
In personnel matters, the board approved the retirement of Mary Lillemon, cafeteria staff, effective May 31.
Approved were: administrative one-year contracts for Jena Schoonover and Jennifer Maassel; certified one-year contracts for Steve Hootman, Taryn Conklin, David Delano and Josh Montgomery; certified two-year contracts for Tracy Harding, Kristine Manning, Tim Myers, Carrie Nofziger and Drew Steyer; certified three-year contracts for Kim Cordes, Erin Custer, Tonya Fisher, Rachel Fry, Lisa Hall, Vickie Knapke, Brooke Majewski, Chelsea Redfox, Kevin Thomas and Jill Westhoven; certified continuing contracts for Shawne Bonney, Holli Horn, Steve Inkrott, Toby Kennerk and Kim Kinsman; classified one-year contract for Tobi Ziegler; classified two-year contracts for Teresa Gambler, Jenny Waldvogel and Steven Grimes; classified three-year contracts for Amy Maassel, Michelle Helberg and Anne Taylor; and classified continuing contracts for Gary Hendricks and Elizabeth Behnfeldt.
In other business, the board:
• authorized the director of career-technical education to excuse senior students up to three days in conjunction with associate school calendars.
• approved the provision of distance learning and implement a plan of distance learning to enable and require students of the district to access and complete classroom lessons in order to make up hours because of the closing of schools retroactive to March 16 and continue through the period of extended school closure.
• rejected all bids for the rooftop HVAC project.
• okayed Wright Specialty/Markel Corporation through USI Insurance Services National Inc. for property, casualty and fleet insurance for the 2020-21 policy year.
• approved the amendment to the district’s Section 125 Plan for 2020 as presented, in response to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
• okayed participation in the OHI Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program for 2021.
