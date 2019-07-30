ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education met recently, taking action on numerous personnel matters.

The board approved the resignation of Becca Lee, English instructor, effective Aug, 11; and employed Taryn Conklin, English instructor, effective Aug. 12.

Hired were Trenton Peluso, summer help; and adult education instructors. Substitute instructor rates were set for $95 and $105 for the 2019-20 school year.

The service agreement with Ayersville Local Schools for bus transportation to the suspension center for the 2019-20 school year was approved at a rate of $20 per day.

A contract with eSchoolView was accepted to build and host the Four County Career Center website.

In other business, the board:

• approved appropriation modifications.

• advanced funds from the general fund.

• okayed then and now certification.

• accepted a monetary donation from the Kiwanis Club of Bryan.

• approved the use of blizzard bags for the 2019-20 school year.

• okayed membership to participate in the Ohio Esports League for the 2019-20 school year.

• moved the Sept. 19 meeting to ARC Solutions in Hicksville, beginning at 6 p.m.

Load comments