Two Four County Career Center senior carpentry students received the Robert W. Bowser Scholarship to be used to purchase woodworking tools as they pursue their careers in carpentry. The Robert W. Bowser Scholarship was created in memory of a local carpenter who built and renovated houses, built tables, cabinets, desks, doll beds and toys. Shown during the presentation of these scholarships are (from left) Career & Technical Education Director, Rick Bachman; Mr. Bowser’s daughter, Jennifer Bowser-Kimble; and Carpentry students Dominic Johnson (Ayersville); and Chase Railing (Hicksville).
