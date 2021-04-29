Four County athletes celebrated

Four County Career Center celebrates Spring Sports Spirit Day. 52 student athletes from all 22 associate schools were recognized. Shown above are the students from Defiance county. The Career Center wishes all of its student athletes a successful Spring sports season.
