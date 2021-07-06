ARCHBOLD — The Four County Career Center advisory committee is now accepting nominations for the Distinguished Service Award.
Each fall, the career center’s advisory committee holds a reception and presents this award. This year’s reception will be Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.
Nomination forms for the Four County Career Center Wall of Fame and the Distinguished Service Award are now being accepted.
To be eligible for the Wall of Fame, the nominee:
• is required to have successfully completed their career program at least five years prior and successful in their career; and
• has been committed to bettering the Four County Career Center through contributions to the school and the communities it serves.
To submit nominations, visit the website at www.fourcounty.net and submit the forms electronically or print and send the form to Four County Career Center at 22-900 Ohio 34, Archbold, 43502. Or, call the school at 419-267-3331 and request a nomination form be mailed to you.
The deadline for submitting nominations is August 31.
