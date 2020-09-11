ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College has served northwest Ohio for more than 50 years, with seven presidents at the helm over that half-century. The college has announced two new scholarships: James O. Miller and Mary C. Miller R.N. Scholarship, and the Max F. and Joyce Covert Scholarship that were established by family members of those previous presidents of NSCC. Wanting to honor their parents and the time they committed to Northwest State, they have provided a fitting tribute.
NSCC now has four of the college’s former presidents leaving a lasting legacy, with student scholarships in their names. Presidents James Miller (1982-91), Max Covert (1971-81), Larry McDougle (1991-2003), and Tom Stuckey (2007-18) all worked diligently during their time at the college to aid student success, and continue to do so through these generous scholarships.
“It is very gratifying to work with donors who are committed to Northwest State students by providing a legacy which will live on in perpetuity,” said Robbin Wilcox, executive director of development and the NSCC Foundation. Wilcox also recognized former president Betty Young (2003-07) for earmarking funds for a Bridge to Success Scholarship to aid students during her tenure at NSCC as well.
The scholarship details are as follows:
• James O. Miller, Ed.D. and Mary C. Miller, RN Scholarship: for a student in the associate of applied science degree in nursing (RN) program, with first preference given to a first-generation college student. This scholarship will be for one academic year, divided equally between semesters.
• Max F. and Joyce Covert Scholarship: for students in the STEM, industrial technologies/advanced manufacturing or nursing disciplines, with first preference given to student(s) residing in Bryan. These scholarships will be for one academic year, divided equally between semesters.
• Dr. Larry and Ruth McDougle/McDougle (ADN Nursing) Scholarship; for a student actively pursuing an associate of applied science degree in nursing (RN), candidates must reside in the NSCC service region at the time of the award. The scholarship is to be awarded to a student of good morals, integrity and character. This scholarship is awarded each year for one semester.
• Dr. Tom and Bonnie Stuckey/Hope Scholarship: for students who are returning veterans, students living in less than acceptable conditions, and persons desiring to establish a new start. Students who have exhausted all forms of funding (Pell grants, student loans, etc.) are also eligible. Two scholarships, or up to four per year, will be awarded.
Dr. Michael Thomson, the current NSCC president, offered his gratitude for the dedication and vision of his predecessors as a tribute for these scholarships.
Thomson noted, “It means a lot to me personally to witness this generosity to NSCC and to our local community. I am privileged to stand on the shoulders of greatness. My vow is to continue our mission strengthening local communities. We have enrollment growth, record scholarship levels, many new grants, and very strong community partnerships, and we owe it to you for building that strong foundation upon which we proudly stand today.”
In 2020, Northwest State Community College awarded $661,000 in scholarships to 282 students from the region. For additional information on NSCC scholarships, including NSCC Foundation and Institution scholarships, visit NorthwestState.edu/scholarships or call NSCC at 419-267-5511.
