SHERWOOD — Former Central Local superintendent and former Defiance County Commissioner, Darrel Jones, was honored during the Central Local Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
The board also heard a presentation from Fairview Elementary Title I teacher Curt Foust about honoring students, and from teacher Ray Breininger and a few of his engineering students about what they’re learning in Breininger’s Engineering 2 class (see related story, Page A7).
In addition, the board heard from superintendent Steve Arnold that Fairview Middle School and Fairview High School students will go to remote learning the last two weeks of school so work on asbestos abatement can begin at that building May 17 (see related story, Page A3).
A small group of visitors were in attendance Monday evening to honor Jones, the long-time Central Local superintendent and three-term Defiance County Commissioner.
Led by Jim Battershell, who spent several years in education and is now a columnist for the Hicksville News-Tribune, Jones was presented framed copies of a pair of articles that were published in The Crescent-News and Hicksville News-Tribune in honor of his 90th birthday in November, 2020.
Another pair of the framed articles were presented to superintendent Steve Arnold to hang in the school in honor of Jones.
“The 90th celebration, of an icon here at Central Local Schools, Mr. Darrell Jones, continues,” said Arnold. “I had the opportunity to first meet Mr. Jones when Mr. Roger Zeedyk invited the both of us to the Vagabond Restaurant, to give me some history of the district (after Arnold was hired as superintendent).
“Needless to say, the man has a mind like a steel trap when it comes to remembering details,” continued Arnold. “I walked out of the restaurant with much more knowledge about the district, and I extend much appreciation for that.”
Arnold explained Battershell reached out to him about honoring Jones with the framed articles at a board meeting, in which he quickly agreed.
Battershell, who called Jones, “My mentor,” spoke about the legacy left by Jones as Central Local superintendent, about the many people in attendance close to Jones, before declaring, “Darrell Jones turned Fairview into a home away from home for many.”
He also shared a favorite saying of Jones: “Honor the value and dignity of all you meet.”
Jones was very appreciative of the gifts presented to him, and he shared a handful of stories and memories of his time as superintendent at Central Local School.
“To say the least, this is very humbling experience for me,” said Jones. “I had so many great experiences here that I could spend days talking about them. I am so grateful to the people who lived here and paid taxes here, to the people who taught here, to the administrators here, and all the members of the school board here.
“Through the years, I’ve been in a lot of school buildings, and believe me when I tell you, I’ve not been in a school building that has been as well kept up, for as long, as this building,” added Jones. “This is a wonderful school full of wonderful people.”
During his time sharing stories, Jones said several times, “I know you didn’t come here to hear me talk,” but after speaking to all in attendance for 10 minutes, everyone in the gymnasium where the meeting was taking place, gave Jones a standing ovation.
