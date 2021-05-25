NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education was presented the five-year fiscal forecast, was given an update about projects that begin in the district on Monday, recognized retirees and learned about a donation from the Napoleon High School Alumni Association to the Teacher Wish List Scholarship Program.
In addition, the board handled several personnel matters and approved several technology purchases (see additional story, Page A7).
Treasurer Michael Bostelman presented the five-year fiscal forecast, in which he shared the district is projected to finish in the red approximately $872,274 for fiscal year 2021, however that figure could change (see below). The district’s cash balance at the end of the fiscal year is expected to be approximately $16,109,715.
“The biggest changes from October deal with the personal property tax line, and the unrestricted grants,” said Bostelman. “Both were revised down, the tangible personal property tax is from the Rover Pipeline, it went through the state department of taxation appeal process, the values were upheld, they appealed again.
“So we’re waiting to hear back about that decision,” continued Bostelman. “We have gotten full collections now from the county auditor, and depending on what happens with that court case, it could hurt or benefit us. As far as the state foundation, it’s looking like we’ll be flat-lined with our declining enrollment.”
Bostelman went on to explain that the only money not factored into the forecast are ESSER II funds. He expects to post those expenses to the grant in June, meaning, that should help the forecast for this year, although he still expects deficit spending this year, and for the remainder of the forecast moving forward.
The board approved the five-year forecast for submission to the Ohio Department of Education.
Business manager Cory Niekamp gave an update on the parking lot improvement projects that are starting now.
Niekamp explained the gravel lot behind the Buckenmeyer Stadium parking lot is now closed with equipment on site, and access to the baseball and softball fields from Westmoreland Avenue is not permitted, with parking for events there limited to the county garage or parking spaces along Briarheath Avenue.
In addition, the parking lot at Napoleon Elementary will be closed for the start of an expansion project, Monday.
“We started the Westmoreland project today, it started in the Buck lot by bringing in equipment,” said Niekamp. “We started surveying today as well, if you go out there you’ll see a lot of flags marked, including the sidewalk project, where you can see that flagged out.
“We’re doing a lot of work this week on the opposite side of the elementary, and next week we’ll start in the elementary lot after school is out,” continued Niekamp. “Our facility team will meet this week to discuss other projects that would start after the fiscal year ends. I’ll present that information to you at the June meeting.”
Honored by the board were a trio of retiring staff members, each with at least 20 years of service to the district. Those retirees include, Rita Cordes, library secretary (28 years); Jennifer Fitzenreiter, bus driver (20 years); and Jody Vargo, cook (25 years).
Superintendent Erik Belcher read a few words about each retiree, thanking each one for their service.
The board also learned about this year’s Napoleon High School Alumni Association Teacher Wish List Scholarship Program winners. The association awarded a total of $1,192.77 to the program, which the teachers use to purchase items for their classrooms.
The following are the recipients of those scholarships: Andrea Wardinski, second grade — Bouncy Bands for student desks; Cathy Meyer, Begindergarten — items for hands-on approach to science, technology, engineering and math, to focus on discovery through exploration for sensory and cognitive development; and Louise Hill, Begindergarten — A3 portable LED light box tracers with accessories for hands-on learning.
Other recipients include: Yolanda Monnin and Kristin Hartford, elementary art — Brayer and Ink plates for printmaking; Amanda Giles, seventh English/language arts — Super QUIZIZZ subscription for various reading, grammar and writing skills on individual and whole class level; and Ashly Miller, eighth science — 25 pack of classroom headphones.
