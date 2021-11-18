The five-year forecast for the Defiance City Schools was presented by CFO-Treasurer, Cheryl Swisher at Wednesday’s school board meeting, and took most of the meeting. As required by law, the complete report had to be read to the board before its presentation to the Ohio Department of Education (ODE). Though it projects for five years, the reality is that the report is continually updated and resubmitted every two years.
The report has two major parts: data based on history and projections for the school district; and explanations for any significant changes or any assumptions the district used to make predictions.
After adding in open enrollments, salaries, benefits, tax revenues, spending, supplies and other financial matters, the district is going through a change due to the new Fair School Funding formula.
According to the report, because of the new state funding plan, the Defiance City Schools are into deficit spending to the tune of $519,317. Swisher said, “Even though that is the case, the deficit of FY 2022 is still decreased by about $300,000 from the last report due to changes in the funding formula.” Further, the total base cost per pupil in the school district, based on current enrollment is $7,270 — which is broken down into local cost of about $2,447 and $4,823 for the state’s share.
Superintendent Bob Morton thanked Swisher for her report saying, “Cheryl does put a lot into that and I know that you all know that, and it is a fluid document; at 2 o’clock today, she handed me the latest version. I thank you for your work.” Morton went on to make his report to the board.
He showed that the school district is compliant with all nutritional standards as prescribed under the Ohio Revised Code, and added, “The food service is still struggling finding specific items. Next week the challenge is finding buns.” Because of the disruptions in the supply chain, some food items have had to be substituted.
Another requirement for Morton was to present the state report card to the board, “The 2021 State Report Card is Even though every part of it is marked ‘no ranking’ and will potentially be extended through this school year. As far as state testing, Ms. Steyer, we are up to date on that?”
Assistant Superintendent Sheri Steyer responded, “We have already done state mandated testing and are up to date.”
Morton also thanked the board ahead of time for providing food for the school employees on Dec. 7.
At the end of the meeting, the board entered into executive session to consider an employment matter and a matter to be kept confidential by federal law or regulations or state statutes. No action was taken.
The board also:
• heard report of the upcoming band trip to Chicago, Nov. 19-21. This trip is for the Miracle Mile Parade that is the official kick off of the Christmas season in Chicago.
• heard that Thanksgiving is Nov. 24-26, and Christmas break is Dec. 23-Jan. 2 (with an early dismissal on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at the middle and high schools; and 2:45 p.m. at the elementary).
• will have a meeting on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. in the High School Conference room.
• heard from Kyle Blackston, Defiance resident and parent of a student, who voiced concern for not continuing the mask mandate. He has recently taken his daughter out of the public school and begun homeschooling because of the decision.
• Cathy Davis, board member, asked Jay Jerger, HS principal, “Mr. Jerger, will there be tickets sold at the gate at the basketball games for those who do not know how to purchase them online?” Jerger replied, “I don’t know but I am sure we could work something out.”
