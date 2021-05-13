The five-year fiscal forecast and the payoff of debt were topics of discussion during the Defiance City Board of Education meeting Wednesday.
In addition, the board handled several personnel matters, including the hiring of Travis Cooper as varsity football coach (see related story, Page B1).
Meanwhile, superintendent Bob Morton gave the board an update on a student vaccination clinic that recently took place, (see related story, Page A3).
CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher presented the differences in the five-year fiscal forecast presented in November, and updated in May, to the board. Swisher shared the district will take advantage of ESSER II and ESSER III (federal) funds through 2024, as well as Student Wellness and Success (state) funds, to help offset costs.
Swisher also discussed lower expenses this year due to cuts and grant money offsetting costs, which allowed the district to finish in the black, $575,553. She went on to share while the district is receiving federal grant money (ESSER II and III), it will use it to offset expenses through 2024.
“The next three years we will be getting a good amount of grant money from the federal and state government, our plan is to use that money to offset one-time expenses that would normally come out of the general fund,” said Swisher. “We plan on doing this through 2024, which is how long we have to use some of the money.
“According to projections, we will be deficit spending every year of the forecast except for fiscal year 2021, with the projected assumptions in place,” added Swisher. “We can see years where the expenditures really start to outpace revenues, but we’re going to be working through this each year to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The board approved the five-year forecast.
Following the presentation of the five-year forecast, Swisher discussed a resolution about paying off bond debt, taken on in 2016 from the State Bank and Trust Company. The total amount of the debt is $1,050,000, and by paying off the debt, the district would save $39,000 in interest.
“There are a few steps we need to take to do this once you approve it, and there’s some termination paperwork we need to do,” said Swisher. “There is about $15,000 in interest that will need to be paid as well.”
In his report, Morton followed up on a discussion from the April meeting about the possibility of moving the second board meeting of the month from a Monday to a Wednesday, so as to not interfere with board members having the opportunity to attend extra-curricular and/or co-curricular events.
Morton shared dates for upcoming board meetings for the rest of 2021, as well as 2022, if the board were to meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, or the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. He also explained the board meets only once in March, May, July, November and December.
Following discussion, the board approved a resolution by a 5-0 vote to amend the current meeting schedule from the second Wednesday and fourth Monday of each month, to the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, keeping intact the schedule in which the board meets only once a month.
Introduced to the board by Sherri Steyer, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, was Beth Davis, who was hired Wednesday by the members to serve as the associate director of student services.
Said Morton: “We are recommending Beth tonight for the position of associate director of student services which is a combined position, noted in the five-year forecast. Beth is willing to accept that responsibility, and we’re glad to have you, welcome, Beth.”
