AYERSVILLE — A pair of of resolutions to take the first steps toward putting a pair of renewal levies on the November ballot were passed by the Ayersville Local Board of Education on Monday.
In addition, the board approved an agreement with the Ayersville Education Association on a new contract (see related story, Page A1).
With superintendent Don Diglia not in attendance, Beth Hench presided over the meeting. Hench will take over as superintendent of the district on Aug. 1.
The board voted to declare the necessity to renew a five-year, 1% income tax levy, which would raise $877,000 annually to provide for the expenses of the district.
“This is the first resolution needed to take the necessary steps to put it on the ballot in November,” said Abby Sharp, district CFO/treasurer. “We will vote in July to approve the final steps in order to put it on the ballot.”
At the November 2020 meeting, Sharp discussed the 1.6-mill pool facility levy, which was going to be put on the May 2021 special election ballot. However, due to cost, the board decided to wait until November of this year.
The levy is currently collecting at 0.73-mill rate, and will continue do so if renewed. Once again, the board is expected to vote in July to approve a resolution to have the levy placed on the November ballot.
“Knowing we have a renewal levy for the natatorium coming up, I wanted to give some details of the good things our pool has already accomplished this summer,” began Hench. “We’ve had two sessions of summer swim lessons (138 enrolled), with a total income of $4,240 (resident cost $26, non-district resident, $31).
“As a reminder, for a home valued at $100,000, the cost would be $25.55 a year, or seven cents a day,” added Hench.
In her report, Sharp shared revenues were trending $706,000 worse than compared to 2019 (pre-COVID), with expenses also down, but only $477,000. Sharp, and all in education in Ohio, are hopeful the Fair School Funding Act, which was to be voted on Monday evening in Columbus, will pass.
Sharp also discussed revenue for the food service fund was down, which led to a transfer from the general fund of $39,819.92. An earlier advance of $20,000 to the fund was approved to be returned to the general fund.
The treasurer also discussed Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, in which the district has used money already allotted for salaries and benefits, aides, COVID-related losses, with additional funds expected. Some of that allotment will be used to help offset learning loss during the COVID shutdown.
The board voted to approved the following pay to participate fees for 2021-22, for extra and co-curricular activities: individual membership — $200, which includes all athletic activities and clubs; family membership — $300, which includes all athletic activities and clubs for all students residing in the same household.
A la carte — athletics, $75 per sports, which includes football, volleyball, cross country, golf, tennis, cheerleading, basketball, wrestling, swimming, baseball, softball and track & field. Musical/play — $50. Clubs — $25 per club, which includes: archery, high school instrumental, majorette/flag corp, high school vocal chorus, academic bowl, art club, math club, Spanish club, variety show and FFA.
Payment must be received prior to the first contest or club activity, and all payments are non-refundable.
Ayersville Middle/High School principal Rob Luderman shared summer school was in-person for students in grades 9-11, with 13 students enrolled in 11 semester courses. All students completed the necessary work.
Hench, the current Ayersville Elementary principal shared 46 elementary students participated in summer school, with 19 teachers involved during the two weeks. The focus was on math and English/language arts.
