Dr. Julie Oestrich, professor of pharmacy at the University of Findlay, gave a talk to Patrick Henry high school students on Monday afternoon. The lecture was part of an annual series held at the school district by a grant from the Watson family.

HAMLER — On Monday, Patrick Henry Local Schools held its annual guest researcher lecture. The lecture series has been in existence for four years and is sponsored by Dr. Brant Watson (Deshler High School graduate) in honor of his father John Watson, who served on the school board in Deshler during the consolidation of the Patrick Henry School District.

This year’s lecturer was Dr. Julie Oestrich from the University of Findlay, and her lecture focused on exposing students to the process of research at the academic level and how students may enter into that field as they think about life after graduation.

Dr. Oestrich teaches pharmacology, pharmacogenomics, calculations and pathophysiology in the pharmacy program.

Students interacted with Dr. Oestrich regarding her research, professional career moves and possible science fair projects they are considering.

