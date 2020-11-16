AYERSVILLE — Income tax receipts, a pool levy renewal and the five-year fiscal forecast were topics of discussion during the Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting Monday.
The board also learned that a practice remote-learning day will be held Thursday to test the district’s remote learning plan, and discussed state school funding (see related story above).
CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp presented the quarterly income tax report, sharing receipts were down.
“The income tax receipts are not what we had hoped,” said Sharp. “This quarter the receipts were $3,458 less than forecasted, at this point we’ve received $53,695 less in income tax than last year, and I don’t see us regaining any of that loss.”
Sharp discussed the district’s 5-year, 1.6-mill natatorium levy, which will be up for renewal in 2021. The levy is currently collecting at .73-mill. For a home owner whose home is worth $100,000, the levy collects at 35% of the appraised value, meaning it generates $25.55 per year from that homeowner.
She shared that the district generates about 5% of the cost to run the pool through admissions and rental, the district gets 19% from the state (in tangible personal property, which will be rolled back to 0% in five years), with the rest generated from the levy.
A timeline was presented by Sharp, who shared the board needs to adopt a resolution of necessity by Dec. 21 to certify it to the county auditor; it needs to adopt a resolution to proceed with the levy by Jan. 11, 2021; both resolutions and the auditor certification need to be filed with the Defiance County Board of Elections by Feb. 3, 2021; with the levy going on the ballot for the May 4, 2021 election.
The five-year forecast was then presented by Sharp, who explained that with COVID-19, and with uncertainty in state funding, “The projections are based on the best information available at the time of the update.”
The district is projected to finish fiscal year 2021 with a $1,361,023 deficit, which would bring the cash balance of the district down to $4.2 million.
“State funding and reimbursement amounts are only available for the biennial budget period, fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021,” said Sharp. “There are talks of the Fair School Funding bills passing prior to Dec. 31, that would have significant positive impact on the forecast. The impact would not be known until funding is determined with the next biennial budget.
“The full effects of COVID-19 are not yet known and only assumptions at this time,” added Sharp. “Absent of solid information, a conservative approach is used in revenue and expenditure estimates. Throughout the year, as information is received that has a material impact on the forecast as a whole, revisions will be made. The next forecast update is expected to be made in May of 2021.”
The board approved the five-year forecast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.