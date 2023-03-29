HAMLER — Receipt of a donation and an annual agriculture breakfast were presented when the Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education met in regular session Monday.
HAMLER — Receipt of a donation and an annual agriculture breakfast were presented when the Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education met in regular session Monday.
The district received a financial literacy curriculum-Corn City Bank donation, according to Superintendent Josh Biederstedt. The online curriculum is set for use for the next three years and beyond.
“This curriculum is based around the Ohio standards for the now-required financial literacy class while pulling in some of the Dave Ramsey concept to money management and financial planning,” said Biederstedt. “(The high school) anticipates using this curriculum, starting next year, in the financial literacy classes.”
The gift, estimated at $10,500, was presented by Angela Kistner, Bryan Yarnell and Kolby Seemann.
Biederstedt also reported on the annual agriculture appreciation breakfast, held this year on Friday at 9 a.m. in the FFA lab.
“Last year was the first year for this event that is coordinated by the district and the Patrick Henry FFA,” he added. “Attendees do not have to RSVP this year.”
The board also:
• recognized 24 members of the middle school archery team for finishing second in the state archery competition and qualifying for national competition in May.
• approved building, athletic and Chromebook handbooks for 2023-24.
• approved a change order with Prodigy Building Solutions for painting in the middle school at a cost of about $20,000. The order includes the breezeway that connects middle/high schools, graphics and lighting changes — all changed since the last quote.
• heard a report from Bryan Hieber, elementary principal, that the fire safety program has grown to an exemplary program recognized by the state. The state fire marshal attended that program this year and said, “It is amazing what is happening with fire safety at Patrick Henry.”
• rehired Dustin Rufell as technology director in a shared contract with Liberty Center starting Aug. 1.
• heard a report from Biederstedt that Ohio House Bill 1, which would change the taxation in Ohio, would “cost taxpayers in the district an extra $339,774 and would cause the district to lose just over $70,000 in funding.”
• approved a waiver to allow third-graders to take the fall test by paper instead of on a computer.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.