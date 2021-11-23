LIBERTY CENTER – Liberty Center Local School Board of Education members met Monday. Among the items considered was acceptance of the five-year forecast as presented by treasurer and chief financial officer Jenell Buenger.
The fiscal years ending 2019, 2020 and 2021 present an actual picture of finances; fiscal years ending June 30, 2022 through 2026 are forecasted.
Superintendent Richard Peters commended Buenger for the effort in putting together the forecast for five years. He said a two year report is more realistic with the variables involved. School districts across the state will not have official word from the Ohio Department of Education until December on the funding for the 2021-22 school year.
Donations accepted were: $400 from the Ward Hogrefe Memorial for the BA Miller Field at the spring sports complex; $50 from the Rick Spiess Memorial for the spring sports complex; $1,000 from the Athletic Boosters for the goal posts for the football field; $8,700 from the athletic boosters for Hudl for all sports; $1,066.02 from the Athletic Boosters for state track hotel rooms and meals; $400 from Davis Farm Services for fertilizer and application for baseball diamond; $4,768.75 from the family of Merrill “Ted” Mohler for the veterans memorial flag pole and installation.
Personnel items approved in the consent agenda of Peters included approving the NwOESC substitute teacher and paraprofessional list, as presented for the 2021-22 school year, to obtain substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.
The board also approved Jerry Oberhaus as the co-chair for the Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) for the 2021-22 school year, with a stipend and hourly rate paid per the LCCTA negotiated agreement.
Volunteer approved for the 2021-22 school year, contingent upon completion of all necessary paperwork, are Kendall Detmer, Abbie Badenhop, Amber Borstelman and Raeana Moser, all gymnastics, and Denise Brown, swimming through Napoleon High School.
A one-year supplemental contract for wrestlerette advisor for the 2021-22 school year, salary as stipulated per the LCCTA negotiated agreement, was offered to Linnea Short.
Maryann Reimund was retroactively approved as a substitute bus driver for the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all necessary paperwork and training. Emily Howard was approved as a custodian substitute and bus driver substitute for the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all necessary paperwork and trainings. Gabriela Torre DeVizuet was retroactively approved as a long-term substitute teacher for the 2021- 22 school year.
The board approved unpaid medical leave through the end of the 2021-22 school year for Alicia Soto, classroom teacher, once her paid leave is exhausted. The motion was made by and seconded by to approve Alicia Soto, classroom teacher, for unpaid medical leave through the end of the 2021-22 school year, once her paid leave is exhausted.
The board rescinded a supplemental contract for the 2021-22 school year for Alicia Soto, Spanish Club.
Individuals approved to serve on the evaluation committee for the 2021-22 school year, with a stipend and hourly rate paid per the LCCTA Negotiated Agreement, are Ryan Miller, co-chair; Shelley Ahleman, Kati Weaks, Kathy Bailey and Amy Spieth.
Appointed as administration representatives on the evaluation committee were Greg Radwan, high school principal, and Katie Jimenez, director of student services.
Appointed to serve on the technology committee for the 2021-22 school year, with a stipend and hourly rate paid per the LCCTA negotiated agreement, are Stacy Browers, co-chair; Joanne Junge, Jill Evans, Amber Pingle, Elizabeth Halleck, Cindy Hageman, Kathy Bishop and Ryan Miller. Administrative representatives are Kyle Storrer, middle school principal, and Katie Jimenez, director of student services.
Peters spoke briefly on plans for the third phase of school renovations. Designs are being drawn up the renovation in the 1995 building including the competition gym, varsity locker room, and upgrades for air conditioning. The dateline includes bidding out the project in February and beginning work in March after winter sports. None of the projected total of $840,000 will come from general funds nor affect the five-year forecast.
In other action, the board:
• updated the 2021-22 school year.
• approved the monthly bank reconciliation, cash summary report, disbursement summary report, investment report.
• authorized athletic director Kaleb Pohlman to hire/pay tournament help as needed.
• learned the next Senior citizen breakfast is Dec. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in the auditeria.
• approved new and amended board policies.
• approved membership in the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County at a cost of $250.
