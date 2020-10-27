A financial update was presented to the Defiance City Board of Education during its meeting Monday evening at Defiance High School.
In addition, the board approved agreements with Huntington Bank and Power4Schools, and learned the Defiance City Schools Foundation (DCSF) annual appeal has begun.
CFO/treasurer Cheryl Swisher shared the September financial report, in which expenses are outpacing revenues by more than $50,000, however, appropriations, revenues and expenses are in line with the five-year forecast. Swisher also gave a brief preview about the forecast, which will be presented at the next board meeting.
“As of right now I do not have what our funding will be this year, officially, but unofficially I’ve been told that our funding won’t change,” said Swisher. “That is not, however, official from the Ohio Department of Education. Hopefully I will have those numbers for the five-year forecast presentation in November.”
The board approved the financial report for September.
Swisher shared she was seeking approval to enter in a depository agreement with Huntington Bank. The agreement, which runs from Jan. 1, 2021-Dec. 31, 2025, is an update that needs to be approved every five years.
“With Huntington, we have our payroll account, so payroll runs through them,” said Swisher. “We deposit the money for payroll with them, the money goes out for federal taxes and so forth and so on, plus direct deposit is handled there. The agreement we have expires at the end of December, which is why we need this approval.”
Meanwhile, the agreement with Power4Schools, extends an agreement to purchase power with the entity already in place with the district through its consortium, Ohio Schools Council. The cost per kilowatt hour will be determined per year, however, the agreement has already saved the district in electric costs.
The board approved both agreements.
In his report, Morton gave a brief update on the DCSF.
The Defiance City School Foundation was established in 1989 to support educational opportunities for the students in the Defiance City School District, according to information provided by the DCSF. The primary goal of the foundation is to improve the quality of education, leadership and scholastic programs of the school district, which in turn, benefits our entire community.”
The foundation provides a vehicle for which individuals, businesses and other organizations can make private gifts to benefit the students, staff and programs of the school district in the form of equipment, technology, academic programs, teaching materials and curriculum projects.
The DCSF has partnered with the Defiance Area Foundation, which manages the investments of the funds. The general fund totaled $886,358.87 as of Aug. 31. Mini grants awarded in 2020 totaled $18,207, while scholarships awarded totaled $13,948.09.
It was noted that Coit and Karen Black will be the chairmen for the upcoming fundraising campaign.
“Thank you to Chris Yoder (of the Defiance Area Foundation) and Rob Lawson (president of the DCSF) for putting this together,” said superintendent Bob Morton. “They do a nice job for this foundation, and a thank you to the board of the foundation for the time it spends and for its efforts.”
In new business, members of the board commended district fall athletes, coaches and extra-curricular advisors, for their efforts. Board president Cathy Davis, and members Garry Rodenberger and Chris Oberlin, thanked everyone for following safety protocols in helping to keep everyone safe while competing during the pandemic.
In other business, the board.
• approved Chris Oberlin as Four County Career Center Board of Education representative, for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
• okayed an extended medical leave of absence for Jim Nusbaum, beginning Oct. 26.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Shaelyn Hughes, Defiance Elementary server, three hours per day, effective Nov. 3; Cheyann Westrick, middle school cheer coach, effective Oct. 22; and Jennifer Stinnett, girls cross country coach, effective Oct. 26.
• voted to employ the following individuals: Breanna Slattman as high school cashier, 3.5 hours per day, effective Oct. 26; Sarah Wolfrum, Defiance Elementary server, 3.5 hours per day, effective Oct. 26; Leslie Roberts as a substitute aide/cafeteria, as needed for 2020-21; and Karina Dickinson, substitute aide/cafeteria/secretary, as needed, for 2020-21.
• approved a then and now purchase order for middle school datebooks in the amount of $4,182.41.
• accepted the following donations: $1,000 from Johns Manville STARS committee to the Defiance Elementary for school supplies; $1,000 from the Defiance Football Parents to be used in busing the football team by charter bus for the Oct. 9 game at Bay Village High School; $2,500 from Defiance Physical Therapy for the high school gym video board; $2,500 from the State Bank and Trust Company for the high school gym video board; $2,500 from Premier Bank for the high school gym video board; 76 frames, with a total value of $4,199, from Rod and Lynda Brown to the high school art department; and craft supplies and decorations with an estimated value of $4,595.93 from JoAnn Fabrics.
