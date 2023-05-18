The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education received a few visitors at its meeting Tuesday to report on Tinora High School’s 2023 plant sale.
Ag Instructor Bryan Etzler thanked the board for its support of the greenhouse and brought students Courtney Garrett, Trentin Delarber and Stone McCann to talk about their experience working inside it.
The students said they learning many things such as team work, pesticide spraying and insect identification. They reported a gross net profit of $2,500 for the two-day plant sale held May 10-11.
Another topic at the meeting was the return of sports summer camps. Each camp will cost $45 with the following dates, times and locations:
• volleyball, June 5-7, Tinora High School gym, incoming grades 5-6 will be 9-10:30 a.m., incoming grades 7-8 will be 10:30 a.m.-noon and incoming grades 3-4 will be noon-1:30 p.m.
• Lady Rams basketball, June 5-7, Tinora Middle School gym, incoming grades 7-8 will be 9-10:30 a.m. and incoming grades 3-6 will be 10:30 a.m.-noon.
• boys youth basketball, June 12-14, Tinora High School gym. Incoming grades 3-6 will be 10 a.m.-noon and incoming grades 7-8 will be noon-3 p.m.
In other news, the board approved:
• the revised five-year forecast and assumptions for FY 2023 to be provided to the Ohio Department of Education as presented.
• a 3.5% stipend for each current staff member’s 2022-23 salary (ESC regularly scheduled employees included) to be paid in September 2023 using federal stimulus ESSER funds.
• the negotiated agreement with the Northeastern Local Teachers’ Association effective July 1-June 30, 2026.
• the adopted Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list, and substitute aid and custodian.
• multiple contracts for classified and certified personnel for the 2023-24 school year.
• a three-year contract to Alex Nafziger as Tinora High School principal, effective Aug. 1.
• a three-year contract to Tammy Brown as school psychologist, effective 2023-24 school year.
• a one-year administrative contract for the 2023-24 school year for Brenda Arps as district technology co-director.
• Eric Spiller as part-time district technology co-director/Performing Arts Center coordinator effective for the 2023-24 school year.
• the resignation of Brooklyn Barcewicz, Tinora High School English teacher, effective June 30.
• FMLA leave for Candi Moore, effective August.
• Michala Reiser as a part-time speech/language pathologist for the 2023-24 school year.
• a one-year contract to Krista Runk as Tinora Middle School intervention specialist effective Aug. 24.
• the release of seniors on May 25.
• the following overnight trips for the 2023-24 school year: FFA Camp, June 26-30; State Soils, Oct. 6; National FFA Convention, Nov. 1-4; State Agronomy, March 22, 2024; State FFA Convention, May 1-3, 2024.
• a monetary donation of $767.49 from the United Way/Women’s Giving Circle for fourth-grade health books.
• courses and payment required for the structured literacy certification for Katie Brown.
• use of the Tinora Middle School gym and kitchen for the THS Homecoming on Oct. 7.
• the following overnight trips for sports teams: girls basketball (high school), Trine Camp, June 27-29; volleyball (high school), Sandusky, June 20-21.
• the enterprise zone agreement between Defiance County and Arps Dairy, Inc.
• the Eagle Rock high school golf program agreement and flat rate greens fee for the 2023 Tinora boys’ and girls’ golf season.
• the contract for summer enrichment program tutoring services for a foster-placed student in which salary and the board share benefit will be reimbursed by Mohawk Local Schools.
• Traci Flory as summer enrichment program tutor.
• an agreement with the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities with an annual tuition of $6,000 per student.
• revised dates for an overnight trip for Hope Prigge and the high school art classes on Nov. 17 to Pittsburgh, Pa., and returning Nov. 18.
• the following overnight trip for the high school cross country team, June 19-21; and Aug. 1-3, Ohiopyle State Park in Pennsylvania.
