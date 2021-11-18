PAULDING — Paulding’s chapter of FFA was celebrated at the school board meeting here Tuesday evening.
Vo-Ag teacher and FFA advisor, Staci Miller reported, “During the Second general session at the 94th Annual National FFA Convention, Paulding FFA received the 3-Star Chapter Award.”
Miller explained that this is the highest award a chapter can receive at the state level, and it’s a year-long process to achieve. The process includes applications for Gold rating, setting of goals and reporting on them before being rated as a 3-Star chapter. The chapter’s gold rating is a first for Paulding.
In attendance at the meeting were Paige Jones and Kyle Mobley to share their experiences at the convention and in receiving the award.
Also on the agenda was a resolution passed in regard to Senate Bill 1, which allows for some temporary flexibility for the district in hiring of substitute teachers.
The board resolution allows for substitutes who do not hold a post-secondary degree to be hired on a temporary basis as long as the individual passes a criminal background check and posses a non-renewable temporary substitute teaching license issued by the Ohio Department of Education. The resolution extends through June 30, 2022.
Three additional resolutions appeared as an addendum to the agenda Tuesday evening and all three passed without challenge.
The first approved a one-time COVID Learning Recovery stipend for classified and confidential employees. This means that full-time employees during the 2020-21 school year will receive $1,000. Employees who work less than four hours as well as partial year employees for the current school year will receive $750. These funds are made available from the ESSER funds.
Paulding FFA requested and was approved to send four students and one staff member to the State Food Service Contest in Columbus. The total cost under this resolution is $100 per student, paid for by FFA alumni. The group will compete at The Ohio State University, Dec. 3-4.
Finally, the third resolution granted authorization to the superintendent Ken Amstutz to sign an agreement for PEVS legal counsel to work with the Ohio Education Association attorney to prepare a settlement agreement on the terms discussed.
In other news, the board also:
• accepted the resignations of: David Mansfield, bus driver; Jerry Yoh, PES custodian, retirement; Melanie Harris, PES para-pro; Tyler Arend, head football coach.
• approved one-year supplemental contract for Donna Myers, para-pro for Paulding County Opportunity Center.
• Rescinded the following one-year extracurricular contracts: Jodi Griffith, JH girls basketball coach (1/3); Mallory Clark, JH girls basketball coach (1/3); Robin Eberle, JH girls basketball coach (1/3); Travis Keeran, volunteer JH boys basketball; Kynzie Edwards, volunteer HS cheer advisor (winter).
• approved one-year supplemental extracurricular contracts for: Jodi Griffith, eighth-grade girls basketball coach; Mallory Clark, seventh-grade girls basketball coach; Robin Eberle, seventh-grade volunteer girls basketball; Cole Mabis, JH wrestling coach; Riley Coil, JH wrestling assistant coach; Elias Jimenez, JH volunteer wrestling; Brian Miller, fifth-/sixth-grades boys basketball; Matt Arellano, fifth-/sixth-grades girls basketball; Brian Porter, fifth-/sixth-grades wrestling; Kynzie Edwards, HS assistant cheer advisor; Matthew Ludwig, HS volunteer science olympiad.
• passed a resolution approving 11 students and two staff to attend the Ohio Leadership Institute’s Model United Nations Competition in Columbus, Dec. 5-7. Cost per student is $250 with a total of $3,250, paid for by the students and fundraisers.
• OK’d the nutritional guidelines for 2021-22 and set by the USDA.
• authorized the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids for a school bus on behalf of the Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education.
