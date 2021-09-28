LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center Local Board of Education was given a presentation on how the district is spending federal grant dollars, and it approved a one-time stipend for OAPSE (Ohio Association of Public School Employees) and non-union employees during its regular meeting Monday.
Liberty Center Elementary School principal Allison Postl, who also serves as the district grant coordinator, was in attendance to give the board a breakdown of where federal grant dollars received by the district are being spent.
In a handout provided by Postl, she shared the following about the federal grants for the 2021-22 school year:
• $48,446 for IDEA, which includes a partial salary for a special education consultant; goal books for ARP and IEP goals; and supplies for special education students.
• $3,589 for ARP IDEA Childhood, which includes supplies for students with an IEP at the elementary level.
• $146,000 for Title I, for teacher salaries and benefits; professional development; intervention resources.
• $28,800 for Title II, for smaller class sizes (an additional fourth-grade teacher); and ARC materials for the additional class.
• $11,600 for Title IV, for a gifted teacher salary and benefits (portion); supplies for gifted instruction; and supplies for PBIS.
• $225,236 for IDEA-B, for three special education teacher salaries and benefits (portion).
• $4,951 for EEOC, for a credit recovery program for high school students.
• $41,668 for Title I Neglected, for after school and summer program at the Liberty Education Center, software and supplies.
Meanwhile, the board approved a pair of memorandums of understanding with its OAPSE Local 414 employees, and its non-union employees, for a one-time learning recovery stipend. Those employees will receive a stipend in the amount of 2.5% of their 2021-22 salary, payable in November. Those stipends will be paid through federal ESSER grant funds.
The board released the following statement about the stipends:
“To align with the teachers’ collective bargaining agreement, the board is approving the same one-time COVID learning recovery stipend of 2.5% of their 2021-22 salary payable this November, for all current OAPSE members and current non-union members. The stipend will come from the federal ESSER funds.
“Last year required an ‘all hands-on deck’ approach in maintaining in-person instruction throughout the year. This stipend is a way for the board to show its sincere appreciation for the additional work each employee in the district contributed in order to provide our kids with the best educational opportunities possible in the midst of the global pandemic.”
In his report, superintendent Richie Peters gave a projects update, beginning with the metal building at Rex Lingruen Stadium.
“We have temporary occupancy for the locker room portion of the metal building, where our football team officially moved in last Thursday,” said Peters. “The north end of the building, which will house our weight room facility for all sports, will tentatively completed on Oct. 5.
“As soon as that’s wrapped up, with will sit down with Garmann Miller (Architects), and Rupp Rosebrock (Construction), and work on GMP 3,” continued Peters. “That will be the third and final portion of the projects, which will include the 1995 competition gym, locker rooms, common areas and restrooms.”
The superintendent wrapped up his report by sharing the district will hold a Senior Citizen’s Breakfast Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the Liberty Center fire department on County Road 8.
In other business, the board:
• approved new fund and special cost centers, appropriation modification and amended certificate modifications.
• OK’d permanent appropriations for fiscal year 2022.
• voted for the certificate of estimated resources.
• approved the following volunteers for 2021-22: Bryce Trapp, music; Nikole Keil, girls’ basketball; and Ashley Garlick, classroom/student teacher.
• OK’d the NwOESC substitute teacher and paraprofessional list, as presented.
• offered Julie Shultz a one-year probationary contract as an educational aide/crossing guard.
• offered the following certified individuals one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Chelsey Kester, vocal music director; and Holly Weber, Joanne Junge, Heather Underwood, Mary Chamberlin, Carey Pogan and Karen Rettig, district mentors.
• retroactively approved Rene Hadding as a long-term educational aide substitute, effective Sept. 13 through the end of 2021-22.
• approved Kyle Storrer as a volunteer van driver for 2021-22.
• offered Amanda Barnes, a non-certified individual, a one-year, prorated supplemental contract as junior high cross country coach.
• approved the following amended ticket prices for junior varsity/freshman and junior high sporting events: adults, $4; students, $2.
• OK’d an overnight trip for FFA students and teachers to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Oct. 27-30.
• voted for an overnight trip for the cross country team and coaches at Maplewood, Oct. 8-9.
• approved the 2021-22 agreement with the Wood County Educational Service Center for the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center, Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio and the Wood County Academy at the following rates: $79 per student assigned to the JDC; $85 per day per student assigned to the JRC; $11,505 for the full year per seat at the WCA; and $5,753 per semester at the WCA.
• OK’d increasing the substitute teacher pay to $100 per day, effective Oct. 4.
• accepted the following donations: $707.84 from an anonymous donor for volleyball uniforms; 2,150 adult disposable face masks, 2,200 nitrile gloves and 102 BinaxNOW test kits from the State of Ohio.
