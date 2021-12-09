FCCLA officers

Executive officers of the over 100 member Four County Career Center Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter include from left, front: Nina Hand, Edgerton; Miranda Bachman, Napoleon; Tatum Barnes, Wauseon; Savannah Roth, Defiance; from left, back row: Tracy Rose, Archbold; Rylee Goedde, Evergreen; Taya Shellenberger, Fairview; and Winter Rhoads, Napoleon. The chapter assists with local community projects, participation in regional, state, and national FCCLA leadership and skill competitions, and sponsorship of student assemblies. Membership in the organization is limited to family and consumer science students.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

